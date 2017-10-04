Letter to the editor

From: Barbara Carstairs
This week comes the forever close of wonderful Centennial R V Park.
As an Oliver resident and taxpayer, I am extremely disappointed in the decision to replace it with a hotel. This should have been upgraded and made into a year round park bringing in revenue to the town from snowbirds.
That park has been full all year and these people go to lots of events in our town. I do think we need a hotel, but what a travesty to put it here. It makes no sense whatsoever with so many other options available.
If we are not being heard by people we voted in, then maybe we will be heard at election time
Comments
Ken macrae says
Time to put it to rest maybe use that energy coming up with a new rv park!
Publisher: My suggestion – OIB at the corner across from Petro Canada and old BAND* offices. Owned by Marie it would be a great site for RV’s, campers and others. With help from the band that could become as good as the one on the east side of Osoyoos Lake run by the OIB. This site is near the hospital, a store, the parks and pool and a short walk to town. It needs trees, mature landscaping and time but has all the potential in the world.
*corrected – sorry going blind
Ken macrae says
Now we are thinking maybe a good idea to get the town people try to come up with plan
Carolyn Madge says
Jack, I’m sure you meant the old “band” office.