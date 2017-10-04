Letter to the editor

From: Barbara Carstairs

This week comes the forever close of wonderful Centennial R V Park.

As an Oliver resident and taxpayer, I am extremely disappointed in the decision to replace it with a hotel. This should have been upgraded and made into a year round park bringing in revenue to the town from snowbirds.

That park has been full all year and these people go to lots of events in our town. I do think we need a hotel, but what a travesty to put it here. It makes no sense whatsoever with so many other options available.

If we are not being heard by people we voted in, then maybe we will be heard at election time