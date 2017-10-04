Letter to the editor

From: Barbara Carstairs
This week comes the forever close of wonderful Centennial R V Park.
As an Oliver resident and taxpayer, I am extremely disappointed in the decision to replace it with a hotel. This should have been upgraded and made into a year round park bringing in revenue to the town from snowbirds.
That park has been full all year and these people go to lots of events in our town. I do think we need a hotel, but what a travesty to put it here. It makes no sense whatsoever with so many other options available.
If we are not being heard by people we voted in, then maybe we will be heard at election time
Comments
Tom Schmidt says
OLIVER voters take note.The next coming town elections remember vote well!
Scott Miller says
A new hotel is a better investment for the town in that spot than an RV park. Once it is built and starts attracting clients all will see the benefit.
RV parks can be built on the outer edges of a town, so can hotels, but the hotel is the better choice and it is now time for this improvement.
Lee Ann Wilson says
This will forever be a notch in our sides as the Hotel moves forward. Tears will flow as the beautiful trees are chopped down and memories of many great times in the park. My parents spent many days there visiting me when they went South in the fall and home in the Spring. I believe it’s a very sad time when there were other alternatives. It was inevitable the park was going to be removed for one reason or the other.. I was hoping that the donation years ago of the park would have been looked into and became a legal issue.. all be it to late. It will be a sad day to lose our Green Space.
Patrick Hampson says
Some people forget that Centennial used to be year round and people took advantage of it and became permanent residents. Unfortunately they were not ‘house-proud’ and the Town had to restrict the site to seasonal only because of the unsightly mess.
Everything works, IF all the participants play by the rules; like most things, a small segment of society can mess things up.
Edwin Dukes says
Glad the Centennial RV Park is gone, We stayed there once and never again, It was very tired. Time to move on and welcome the hotel, a new era for Oliver!
John Bjerkan says
An 80 room hotel will bring in more people than the RV park ever did. If anyone wants to run for council based on their support for this hotel on this site you have my vote.
Ken macrae says
Time to put it to rest maybe use that energy coming up with a new rv park!
Publisher: My suggestion – OIB at the corner across from Petro Canada and old BAND* offices. Owned by Marie it would be a great site for RV’s, campers and others. With help from the band that could become as good as the one on the east side of Osoyoos Lake run by the OIB. This site is near the hospital, a store, the parks and pool and a short walk to town. It needs trees, mature landscaping and time but has all the potential in the world.
*corrected – sorry going blind
Ken macrae says
Now we are thinking maybe a good idea to get the town people try to come up with plan
Carolyn Madge says
Jack, I’m sure you meant the old “band” office.