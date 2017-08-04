Letter to the editor

From: Rob Hopkins

Just want to let you know what I observed over the past month in Osoyoos. I work in Osoyoos and am quite shocked as to the apparent collusion of gas station owners relative to gas prices. During the month of July, the gas prices at the north end of Osoyoos (Husky, Shell, 7-11) have remained steadfast at 113.9 for the entire month. At the same time, prices in Oliver, approximating the prices of communities to the north (OK Falls to Kelowna), started the month at 108.9 and have recently dropped to 106.9. I find it hard to believe that there exists any competition what-so-ever in Osoyoos and I’m surprised that I have not heard any grumbling or complaints relative to this issue. Give you something to chew on if you so desire.