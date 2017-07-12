Letter to the editor

Hello

I thought it would be fun to tell you that Kellie Pickler just LOVED the Okanagan.

She came to visit my hometown of Oliver with her husband Kyle Jacobs and we celebrated her birthday in Kelowna along with my Kyle & my husband Ken Johnson. She especially loved Hester Creek’s restaurant Terrafina and the wine tasting at NK’MIP & Mission Hill. We picked Cherries in my dads orchard and one day we spent some time at Mike’s Auto helping wash cars.

I know that once “The Oliver Daily News” did a little post about her show “I Love Kellie Picker”, and thought it would be fun to share that she loved it here. What a beautiful place! The third season of “I Love Kellie Pickler” airs on CMT on August 3rd. Ken and I are also cast members and we can’t wait to share this season’s fun this Fall. Hope all is great with you all

Andi Zack-Johnson