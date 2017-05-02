Letter to the editor

Dear ODN

In the spirit of being good corporate neighbours, we would like to give your readers notice that within the next 10 days or so we may be running up a customer’s Bell 214B1 helicopter at our facility at the Oliver Airport, following a major overhaul.

These machines are what are classed as ‘legacy’ machines and only about 27 of these exist currently outside of Iran, and are still considered to be THE ‘heavy metal’ medium helicopters of choice for heavy lift jobs and forest firefighting. Accordingly they have large and loud engines and one will be likely heard on several occasions, both on the ground and in the air, while we test our handiwork before sending her on her way to Alaska for the summer.

Accordingly we will have to make some noise, for which we apologise in advance and for any inconvenience it may cause the good people of Oliver in the coming days. We will aim to limit it as much as possible and will be flying according to Transport Canada regulations around the Oliver area.

Sincerely Alison Maas

Transwest Helicopters