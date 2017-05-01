Letter to the editor

In answer to Tom’s letter of May 1. There seems to be some confusion about the “no” side of using Centennial Park as a hotel site. I, plus many other locals, have no objection to a hotel or motel, in fact I couldn’t agree more that Oliver needs such a facility in order to encourage visitors to stay around and enjoy all we have to offer. We have some great golf available and so many wineries to be visited, a large motel is definitely needed.

My objection is that an existing, successful business is going to be destroyed so the motel can be built. We have so many empty shops on Main Street that the area looks like it is in recession, so why close down a successful business? If necessary, take part of the northern end of the RV park and build the motel there. The northern end is mainly for tenting and tents could be relocated to the ‘overspill’ area of the campground. There is no reason a busy campground and a motel cannot work successfully side by side.

If the campground is closed I would lay odds that it will not be replaced, in another area. Leave it where it is and re-open it for the winter, all those snowbirds bring money to our town, money that may see some of those storefronts be opened again.

Pat Whalley