Letter to the editor

Dear Editor

Two days ago vandals struck again at my house. For the second time, they stole my ‘Yes National Park’ sign and this time they also took the expensive post used for my house numbers that it was mounted on. It is time to vote and, thank God, we still have a secret ballot so you don’t have to fear vandalism for your beliefs. Remember the vandals that steal the “Yes National Park” signs are the perfect example of why we need a park. They have no respect for nature either, for our grasslands, for endangered species. They want to roar around on their ATVs tearing up the land and our present government has emboldened them in their destructive ‘hobbies’. Think carefully and please get out there and vote.

Marion Boyd