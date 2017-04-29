Letter to the Editor

Thoughts on Preserving Centennial Park
There are other options readily available for a hotel project rather than Centennial Park.
Adequate land zoned tourist commercial is available to easily accommodate a hotel. We are entering a new era in Oliver with the addition of Area 27 and all the events planned there. Adding this to the golf, our beautiful wineries and vineyards, a resurgent Mt. Baldy, the prison and our recreational facilities puts us on a new map. We are attractive to hotel developers.
We do not have to practically “give away” Centennial Park and grease the deal with development cost cuts. Keep Centennial Park as a future jewel in our town core. It may not be Stanley Park or Central Park, but lots of small towns don’t have the luxury of a large green space in their centre.
Clean up the northern entrance to town. Keep the traffic on the highway. This is a moment for Council and our town to carefully reflect upon. Our town can have both its hotel and its Centennial Park. We can have it all!
Sincerely submitted,
Wayne Danbrook
