Letter to the editor

Centennial Park Not For Sale

Motivated by letters to the editor regarding the sale of Centennial Park, I would like to add my voice in concern.

Do the people of Oliver not have any say in regards to a major decision involving the fate of Centennial RV Park? Was the matter of commercial development not determined some years ago? A petition of well over 400 signatures gave town council a clear message that we wanted to keep the park as it was?

Yes, Oliver needs a hotel, but why in Centennial Park when there are so many vacant locations available? It just doesn’t make commercial sense. The Osoyoos Indian Band proposed a new hotel on the south end of Tuc-el-nuit Lake. The Tee Pee Hotel was to be reconstructed on the old Fairview town site. What has happened to those ideas? Both would have been located near a golf course, an ideal place for a high end hotel. There is a big hole in the middle of Main Street, where the Oliver Hotel used to be, why hasn’t it been rebuilt? . Perhaps the area immediately north of the Tourist Information Centre would be an appropriate site, as was suggested. There appears to be plenty of room for a hotel and ample parking space there. We would then have both types of accommodation for the tourists, etc. to choose from.

There is a possibility that the developer might back out of the deal as happened previously. According to town council’s plans, the RV Park would be gone, leaving us with another hole in the ground. Like the site near Park Place of the Time Share Condo development, which sat for years as a concrete foundation and still is not ready for occupancy from all accounts.

If a hotel is built on the Centennial Park site and it turns out that it is not a profitable business, we could end up with another dead elephant in Oliver. Why is our town council so intent on destroying a major tourist attraction, like the Centennial Park, when we have so few of them?

The two articles in the Oliver Chronicle, 2017-04-19 issue, clearly spells out every justifiable reason for keeping Centennial Park. Please reread: “Once RV park gone, it’s gone” and “RV park is an asset”. Those two writers have said it all.

It would be a short sighted, irreversible decision to demolish Centennial Park, sell it to private enterprise for a small sum, in order to get a hotel which may never materialize.

We feel that a public vote would be the proper, democratic way in which to decide this matter once and for all. Please consider it.

James Demetrick, Oliver.