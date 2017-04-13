Letter to the Editor

From Pat Whalley

Mine is yet another name that would have been added to the petition against using Centennial Campground for a hotel, if I had known that a petition was being circulated.

Please don’t get me wrong, I am all in favour of a mid sized motel with family restaurant, Oliver badly needs this type of facility for all the ball teams, hockey teams and tourists that we hope to welcome to our area. My only objection is removing an already successful, much needed RV park to accommodate the hotel. The area opposite the RV park is mainly an ugly collection of old properties, why can this land not be used for the hotel? The view from the rooms would then be the lovely trees of Centennial Park and just a small walk to main street, the baseball diamonds and the Hike and Bike trail.

To remove a thriving business, just to accommodate another, seems rather ridiculous, why can the two businesses not be allowed to work side by side?