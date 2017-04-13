Letter to the Editor

From Pat Whalley
Mine is yet another name that would have been added to the petition against using Centennial Campground for a hotel, if I had known that a petition was being circulated.
Please don’t get me wrong, I am all in favour of a mid sized motel with family restaurant, Oliver badly needs this type of facility for all the ball teams, hockey teams and tourists that we hope to welcome to our area. My only objection is removing an already successful, much needed RV park to accommodate the hotel. The area opposite the RV park is mainly an ugly collection of old properties, why can this land not be used for the hotel? The view from the rooms would then be the lovely trees of Centennial Park and just a small walk to main street, the baseball diamonds and the Hike and Bike trail.
To remove a thriving business, just to accommodate another, seems rather ridiculous, why can the two businesses not be allowed to work side by side?
Comments
Keith Johnson says
Marge, a Motel is not a Full Service Hotel. Big difference. Build it and they will come.
Lorette Gludovatz says
I very much agree with Pat. We have had family and friends enjoy the park for many years. It is in a very good place for tourist to walk to many venues. They come back year after year. It will never be replaceable. Why not use land across from there.
marge lunzmann says
I’m against putting a motel/hotel on one of the too few camp grounds too. If a campground fails the land will find other uses, if a motel and restaurant fail you have an empty building and parking lot useful as what. A motel has been tried here many times,, look around you, how many of them appear to be thriving? A family type restaurant would be fine, at a different location than the campground, but a high end one just wouldn’t fit in most budgets here whether seniors or young family. Re think please