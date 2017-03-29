Letter to the Editor

Hotel much needed – but at a more-suitable location

I welcome the development of a hotel complex in Oliver.

However, I am against the proposed sale of Centennial Park, as there are other options for the hotel location.

I’m the adjacent land owner to Centennial Park.

According to a March 15, 2017 article in the Oliver Chronicle, a few developers came to town and were provided a tour of the community, as well as shown other potential sites which would be suitable for a new hotel.

This is valuable green space in the core of our town. If developed – it will be lost for future generations.

Centennial Park has been a point of concern for the community for the last 25 years. Has the Town decided where they are moving the Campground?

Both pedestrian and vehicle traffic at the junction of Station Street and Fairview Roads are already problematic.

Answers are needed to cope with a growing problem.

Alberto Veintimilla,

Oliver

