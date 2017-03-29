Letter to the editor

Re previous letter from Joy Vangen.

After so many years of a hotel I guess most of us have put it to the back of our mind as a pipe dream, much talked about be never to be completed. However, if this new idea is to be brought to reality then I feel our councillors are living in a dream world.

One of the most successful businesses in town is Centennial Park. Perfect location, walking distance to shops, water park, pool and restaurants, a perfect place to enjoy a holiday. The park was packed with return visitors summer and winter. Several years ago when things were not going the way he wanted them to, our mayor decided to shoot the whole town in the foot and close the park over winter. What revenue Oliver lost due to that decision was no insignificant amount.

I have a cousin who visits every year and after spending a morning walking around town in October of last year, she said that she loved the cheery people of Oliver and the views were spectacular but downtown looked like it had no appeal, so many empty shops gave it the atmosphere of the town that time forgot. We have some lovely businesses which all seem to be thriving, but all the empty store windows show a dying town.

It is time for our mayor to look at where the dollars are coming from, put the park back to year round availability and find somewhere else for the hotel. Overlooking Centennial, and it’s gorgeous trees would be a win win situation. I can honestly say I can see no benefits to the town, and a lot of angry citizens if this ids allowed to continue.

Pat Whalley