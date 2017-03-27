Letter to the editor

Environmental complaints@gov.bc.ca is the email address for anyone who wishes to express their opinion to the Department of the Environment concerning the air pollution from open burning.

Personally, I have two chronic breathing conditions and am very much affected by smoke in he air and must stay inside when there is poor venting of the smoke.

Portable monitors are available therefore I would appreciate the government bringing this technology to the Oliver area to get a true reading of the index.

When I phone the venting index for the day from Penticton, the Oliver area is not included in their areas of reporting. I wonder why that is?

So please take a moment to send your complaint, if you have one, to

Environmental complaints@gov.bc.ca.

Thank you

Doris Wobick