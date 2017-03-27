Environmental complaints@gov.bc.ca is the email address for anyone who wishes to express their opinion to the Department of the Environment concerning the air pollution from open burning.
Personally, I have two chronic breathing conditions and am very much affected by smoke in he air and must stay inside when there is poor venting of the smoke.
Portable monitors are available therefore I would appreciate the government bringing this technology to the Oliver area to get a true reading of the index.
When I phone the venting index for the day from Penticton, the Oliver area is not included in their areas of reporting. I wonder why that is?
So please take a moment to send your complaint, if you have one, to
Environmental complaints@gov.bc.ca.
Thank you
Doris Wobick
Letter to the editor
Comments
Pat Hampson says
I had a conversation with Tarek Ayache, BC Regional Air Quality Meteorologist for this area; he advised me that further up the valley stricter controls are being put in place to control open burning and improve air quality without infringing on ‘Right to Farm’ legislation.
The Venting Index specifies suitable conditions to burn, BUT the other part of the equation is how dry the pile is!
When you see wood, that has been sitting outdoors or in a pile over Winter, and it is producing this volume of smoke, and there have been few clear sunny days, you can assume the wood is wet.
The Venting Index is intended for dry piles; having stated that, the use of gas powered blowers would all but eliminate the problem.
I have sent a picture to the RDOS with a comment. I know from personal involvement with smoke control legislation that production of heavy smoke is entirely avoidable if power blowers are used.
It just costs money for a rental.
Barbara Burns says
ENV.minister@gov.bc.ca
Try this address if you want to express your concerns regarding clean air in Oliver.