Letter to the editor

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at South Okanagan General Hospital for the wonderful care and treatment I received while in their care.

From Emergency with Dr. Claire and the Emergency nursing staff to the Acute Care nurses on the ward, I couldn’t have asked for better treatment. Would also like to thank the kitchen staff for their appetizing meals and also housekeeping. It takes a team.

We don’t realize what a terrific hospital we have until we are in desperate need of one and anyone that calls our hospital a glorified Band-Aid station better give their heads a shake.

Again, a big thank you to all,

Ernie Rotheisler