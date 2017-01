Dear Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my supporters and those that signed up to the NDP party on my behalf.

It turns out, low voter count plays a role in these outcomes. We, as society need to start using our right to vote and casting the ballots.

I will continue my volunteer work in various groups. I am committed to making a difference in our communities. At this time, I am not sure in which platform, but I am not going anywhere !

Thank You

Brenda Dorosz