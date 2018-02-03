Letter to the editor

Mr Horgan your stance on the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline is disgraceful. I realize that you must appear environmentally conscious in order to appease Mr Weaver and not jeopardise your tenuous grasp on your position as minority leader but there are a lot of other area you could address other than one that will damage the Canadian economy.

British Columbia likes to come across as a province that cares for the environment but what about the waste management and recycling program that is years behind the rest of the world. And then there is the issue of dumping raw sewage into the ocean jeopardising marine wildlife.

When it comes to renewable resources such as wind and solar very little is ever mentioned. Rather than encouraging solar power you allow BC Fortis to limit the amount of solar panels someone can install and still tie into the grid resulting in people going off grid and having to invest in batteries which is another environmental nightmare.

If BC does not start addressing the simple problems of how to clean up the environment they have created at home it will become known as a greed province rather than a green province.

Amanda Vallette

Oliver, BC