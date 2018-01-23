Letter to the editor

From: Stefan Cieslik

Petition to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (in favour of a National Park in the South Okanagan/Similkameen

Whereas:

•We thank the governments for the tri-lateral announcement on October 27, 2017, that South Okanagan Similkameen park reserve will be established;

•South Okanagan-Similkameen NPR will benefit local citizens, preserve endangered species and maintain ecosystems in perpetuity;

•Park consultation with affected communities and economic sectors has been an ongoing process since 2002;

•Our region is without a national park identified in Parks Canada’s planning policy;

•This region will benefit economically, in the form of direct National Park jobs and capital expenditures, infrastructure and jobs that will achieve their mandate;

•An independent, professional opinion poll verified 70% local park support (McAllister Opinion Research, 2015);

•The Park Reserve recognizes Indigenous rights, language and cultural practices;

•Private land will never be expropriated for the Park, and any real estate transactions will be on a willing seller-willing buyer basis;

•Parks Canada field staffing levels are 4-10 times higher than Provincial field staffing;

•Visitors to our region will increase, as a valuable economic spin-off of the Park;

•Parks Canada’s wildfire suppression and prescribed burning expertise will help stop catastrophic wildfires and enhance wildlife habitat;

•Parks Canada will improve the management of many outdoor recreation opportunities and monitor inappropriate uses; and

•The Okanagan-Similkameen is a national “hot-spot” for critically endangered wildlife and need greater protection.

Please Publish this address for those people who want to vote in favour of the National Park.

https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-1390