Letter to the editor

From: Stefan Cieslik
Petition to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (in favour of a National Park in the South Okanagan/Similkameen
Whereas:
•We thank the governments for the tri-lateral announcement on October 27, 2017, that South Okanagan Similkameen park reserve will be established;
•South Okanagan-Similkameen NPR will benefit local citizens, preserve endangered species and maintain ecosystems in perpetuity;
•Park consultation with affected communities and economic sectors has been an ongoing process since 2002;
•Our region is without a national park identified in Parks Canada’s planning policy;
•This region will benefit economically, in the form of direct National Park jobs and capital expenditures, infrastructure and jobs that will achieve their mandate;
•An independent, professional opinion poll verified 70% local park support (McAllister Opinion Research, 2015);
•The Park Reserve recognizes Indigenous rights, language and cultural practices;
•Private land will never be expropriated for the Park, and any real estate transactions will be on a willing seller-willing buyer basis;
•Parks Canada field staffing levels are 4-10 times higher than Provincial field staffing;
•Visitors to our region will increase, as a valuable economic spin-off of the Park;
•Parks Canada’s wildfire suppression and prescribed burning expertise will help stop catastrophic wildfires and enhance wildlife habitat;
•Parks Canada will improve the management of many outdoor recreation opportunities and monitor inappropriate uses; and
•The Okanagan-Similkameen is a national “hot-spot” for critically endangered wildlife and need greater protection.
Please Publish this address for those people who want to vote in favour of the National Park.
https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-1390
Comments
Lynne Thompson says
Well may I comment on the #4 dot “we are without a National Park in Canada’s planning policy”. So let us put one here seems to be a good enough reason. There are other dots to comment on but I leave that to 12 other peoples. Although dot #11 sorely tempts me…..no..no..ohno…
Dave casorso says
Why was name of contributor to letter to the editor not published? It seems support for npr comes from many kilometers away As locals understand that a national park will do the opposite of protecting our sensitive ecosystem
Publisher: My error Dave – now corrected. Seniors moment and you will get there lol