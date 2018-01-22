Letter to the editor

From: Rick Knodel

Unlike the Pro Park group the No Park side is not funded by large non-resident groups with very deep pockets loaded with money and influence to burn to get their way. The No National Park petition was initiated by two persons that live in an area that will likely be adjacent to if not totally engulfed by this proposed park. That is still an unknown as there are yet no specifics on any of the issues including borders. So for those who would like to join in the petition the site address is

Had even a small percentage of the effort, time and money spent on trying to force a National Park in this area been directed at solving the perceived problems with the B.C. Parks system; the existing Provincial Park would have been enlarged and in place long ago and that would have been done without giving up local sovereignty.

Furthermore the solving of these perceived problems would have enriched the whole Province rather than causing extreme turmoil and distress in one small area; while trying to creating a park that would lessen the environmental stewardship and created substantial economic hardship on current agricultural operations in the area.