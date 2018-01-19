Letter to the editor

From Joan Potter

Good news

What good news Oliver and surrounding area received from Interior Health, they are considering an upgrade to certain areas in the South Okanagan General Hospital. What a great opportunity for Oliver and district to step up to the plate and provide financial support to extend and upgrade all areas of the hospital. The hospital could become unique in a number of areas to attract Doctors and qualified specialists.

It is important to think outside the box. All employees need to be happy, enthused, dedicated and proud to work in the facility.

The amount of money being spent in business transactions in this area is beyond many peoples comprehension, and indicates financing is available. With the every growing population in the area an up to date, efficient hospital is required.

There are a number of people retired or working in this area with the experience to take a leadership role in coordinating such an project. Now is the time to strike while the iron is hot.

Happy thoughts and God Bless.