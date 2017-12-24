Letter to the editor

For the past several years EZ Bins has donated a bin to the community of Naramata for the disposal of Christmas trees.

A recent article on ODN reports that there is a lack of options in Oliver. We have decided to place a large roll off bin in front of the EZ Storage facility at Gallagher Lake for the trees to start their journey to the compost pile.

The bin will be in place on January 2nd and will remain there until January 22nd.

Although this is still a bit of a drive for some it is closer than the landfill for most. This option is open to everyone and we just ask you to remember the bin is only for the clean trees, no tinsel or contaminants that cannot be composted, Perhaps if you are bringing your tree out grab your neighbor’s as well! We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!

Louise Conant

EZ Group of Companies