Letter to RDOS about number of Oliver hospital rooms now used for offices

From: Buryl Jonas Slack, Osoyoos

To: RDOS – Hospital District

Subject: Our concern re beds/ rooms built for patients given over to office space.

I have asked Janice Perrino, Chair of the RDOS Hospital committee, or Board, to give this matter some time at your next meeting, which I am told will take place on the 19th. I supplied Director Patton with a thumbnail sketch at his request, I was still, and still am canvassing for opinion….he told me it would start some discussion at your next Hospital meeting.

Director Perrino forwarded it to SOGH. I was requested to attend a meeting there, and Director Perrino has my post meeting comments. I would like you to give it the time that I was encouraged to expect, so that I may have your stand on the matter. I will be going public on the subject, we have a growing population in the south, and this appears to have been given no consideration. The Hospital was built for patient treatment and care, offices were housed elsewhere and can be again.government owned premises sit vacant or partly vacant in both Oliver and Osoyoos.

ADMINISTRATIVE RESPONSE: Ms. Slack indicates in her email that she has spoken to Chair Perrino and Director Patton and that the matter of space useage at the SOGH is to be discussed at the Hospital Board Meeting on July 19th.

The Board should be aware that this seems to be an operational matter and that the Regional Hospital Board, by legislation, is restricted to raising funds to pay a portion of capital costs in the Regional Hospital District. A discussion on use of space at a hospital would seem better directed to the Interior Health Authority.