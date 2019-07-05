Letter to “editors”

The following from Marion Boyd sent to the Oliver Chronicle six days before they can really publish it and with the words you can print it too if you like…..

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank Jesse Norton for his public apology after he interrupted MP Richard Canning’s speech at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for the South Okanagan National Park Reserve. Through the apology Jesse showed courage and leadership that, I believe, would have made his father proud. Greg Norton was a friend of mine. We often had major differences of opinion and sometimes got hot under the collar but that did not get in the way of mutual respect.

I believe this community has split over the Park issue because opposing forces have tended to have contempt for each other. No one changes their opinion when they are treated with contempt. Moving forward we need to find common ground by listening to each other and being respectful not by insulting and being rude.

Attempts to pit “the rich people who live along Tuc-el-nuit lake” against other citizens is uncalled for. I live on Tuc-el-nuit Lake. I’ve worked 45 years as a social worker. Others along the lake came as young teachers, young pharmacists and nurses. There was the occasional doctor, occasional orchardist and a hairdresser turned Real Estate agent. We worked hard, raised our children here and contributed to the community. We welcome the skills, talents and vision of newcomers in the way we were welcomed when we first arrived.

Marion Boyd

Publisher’s comments – Marion I will buy you a new knife sharpener for Xmas – the blade is getting blunt.

What started as a great letter thanking one young person for making an apology and asking for more mutual respect could have earned you a Nobel Peace Prize but “as expected” you had to use the editorial space for your real reason for penning a letter.

If your brief note is to the Oliver Chronicle – why bring up the rich people on Tuc-el-nuit Lake. The Chronicle would not say that but I would – because it is a fact.

Three of the most vocal people in opposition to the provincial prison and in favour of the imposition of a National Park – have million dollar homes on Tuc-el-nuit. There are others in that gentile sector of town that support the park along the lake but are much more respectful in expressing their opinions to me personally.

Even your friends Marion have told you to stop what you are attempting to do. Today the opposite of your stated intentions.

Do you want to know the truth – the NPR is not about the land, the ecology, the endangered species or the burrowing owl. It is about power. It is about the transfer of power. More to do with reconciliation with our native brothers and sisters than anything about tourism, plant life, the age of the cow or anything else you might want to mention. It is a fait accompli – the NO side can whine on but wine would be better served in a cool glass.

Am I wrong? Let us have a respectful debate.