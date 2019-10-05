Let’s get this election over soon….

Blackface, dual citizenship, abortion – yes or no, homophobia… what next?

Are there really any serious issues – children, education, health, international affairs, trade, the environment ??

***

6pm Friday

“The Conservative Party of Canada announced Friday afternoon that Heather Leung would no longer be representing the party in the riding of Burnaby North-Seymour. In announcing the change, the party wrote:

“Recent media reports have brought to light offensive comments made by Ms. Leung saying ‘homosexuals recruit’ children, and describing the sexual orientation of the LGBTQ community as ‘perverted.’ There is no tolerance in the Conservative Party for those types of offensive comments.”