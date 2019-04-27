Let’s find “Cooper” a home for he and his pet Doug

My name is Cooper. I just moved to Canada from the streets of Leon, Nicaragua and I am need of a place to rent and call home. The one thing is, I do have a human with me so I hope that you permit people as well. Like me, the guy is very quiet, respectful and neat and tidy beyond normal. He is one of those semi-retired part time working guys that still is active all day, but I can assure you I keep him well under control. His name is Doug.

He has a habit of paying his rent well in advance, is super clean and neat and well-trained to live any where. Me? Well what can I say? I rarely speak as I am quite content. I go for walks at least 3 – 4 times a day and most of all I love everyone. After having lived on the streets of Leon for my first year and a half, I am enjoying this cooler weather, clean smells and most of all the friendly people here in Canada. We would love a clean, peaceful place to call home. A small yard would just be a great bonus so that perfect sized rancher you are looking to rent? Well, I think I can “ruff” it. We really want to live in Oliver.

So I know I won’t be a problem, but if you think you can accept humans as well, I would appreciate a call or email and I can bring my owner guy around for you to check out. He can provide excellent references. He will be traveling to Oliver in early May to look for a place so if you truly want great tenants please drop us a line???

Thanks so much – “Cooper”

laidbackdoug@gmail.com 778-678-0088