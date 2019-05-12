Let us support the ‘Alcott’ family – this weekend

Members of the Order of the Eastern Star cooked burgers and hot dogs today, all generously donated by Buy Low Foods, as was a large cake, in honour of customer appreciation day.

The BBQ held to raise funds for Willowbrook mum of two, Emma Alcott, who is fighting Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The people of Oliver opened their hearts and their wallets and helped the Eastern Star raise over $600 to assist Emma with travel costs as she goes for treatment.

Many thanks to the people of Oliver for their generosity. Best wishes to the Alcott family during this difficult time.