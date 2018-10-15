Let us see if anyone interested in affordable housing

The national average price for a home sold in September was just under $487,000, up 0.2 per cent compared with a year ago.

Excluding the Greater Toronto Area and Greater Vancouver Area, the average price was just over $383,000.

What is affordable housing? – let us find a definition.

In my mind – affordable to who-whom?

Ok let us be generous – the typical family unit is a couple and two children going to school

With a house price of $383 thousand – both parents would have to work with at least one of them in a high paying job.

Other situations: a single parent with one child, a senior without a corporate or superannuated pension

Now some may say those over 50 had many years to plan and buy a house and have it paid for.

Young people make choices – some of them not good ones.

I remember working in Vancouver – renting. A young person I worked with had a wife and a home in Port Moody – a long drive. Both he and his wife still together in retirement with a solid financial situation. It took me a long time to get a first, second and third home. Many bad choices. Moving. Job loss. Confused life style.

So what is affordable to me a $250 thousand dollar home – still working at 70 with only CPP and OAP as a back up.

This is not a rant – just a chat about choices, renting, owning, size of what you need. Luxury or home style comfort. And more importantly – who should help others with getting a home. Difficult question.

Definition: BC Government says

Affordable housing is an important part of every community in B.C., but it can mean different things to different people. It is helpful to explore factors that influence housing affordability.

Finding a suitable home for a reasonable price can be a challenge for anyone, but it’s often more difficult for single-income households, seniors and Indigenous people living off-reserve.

Many organizations, programs and even mortgage lenders consider housing affordable if it costs no more than 30% of household income before taxes. This measure is a useful tool that can be used when choosing a place to live, but housing affordability is often based on a combination of factors, and every situation is different.

Here are some examples:

The type, age and condition of a home influences costs like heating, electricity, water, sewage, insurance, maintenance and property taxes. Owners in strata housing pay strata fees. The location of a home determines transportation expenses like taking public transit or driving a vehicle. A person’s financial status and stage of life affects what is affordable for them. Everyone’s monthly budget is different and personal preferences, priorities, and family needs all need to be considered.



What can you do to help a community?

There are at least 3 groups I know about working on this. Kiwanis has a housing society and many units to manage. Desert Sun Counselling has acquired a BC Housing project in Oliver. There is a newly formed local affordable housing group studying the problem and possible solutions.