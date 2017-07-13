Let us entertain you

July 15th

Band: Middle Coast

Artist: Ed Dukes

Winery: VinAmité Cellars

August 12th

Band: Terence Jack

Artist: Diane Gane

Winery: Hidden Chapel

This Saturday is our next second Back Alley Concert of the season, goin’ on rain or shine… or smoke! Our June concert with Summerland’s “Timbre Wolves” went ahead completely unfazed by the rain! Maybe it was the soaring vocals and rockin’ beat that kept people’s spirits up, or maybe it was the spirits? Or perhaps it was the mouth-watering food from Vagabond Kitchen? Certainly, no one was whining about the wine, with red-wine-stained teethy smiles beaming all over the place. Or possibly it was the summery paintings bringing some sunshine to everyone’s mood. Despite the drizzle, the Back Alley was comfortably full and a great time was had by all. Thank you to the Timbre Wolves, Bartier Brothers Winery, Dubh Glas Distillery, artist Sally Franks, and Vagabond Kitchen for making it an awesome start to the concert season!

This Saturday, the downstairs Beer Shop & Social that’s open daily on the lower level of the “Old Firehall” building, will be sprawling out past its newly-licensed outdoor patio to make enough room for a couple hundred people to come down and enjoy art, in all its forms. The Middle Coast will be dropping in our their way around the country, this Manitoba trio whose self-described ‘70s-style yacht rock will be the new soundtrack to your summer patio daydreams, drawing on influences ranging from The Guess Who to The Eagles to Hall & Oates with tinges of Motown soul and Nashville twang. Our artisan ales and Noteworthy Gin & Tonics are always served fresh on-site everyday, but this Saturday we’ll be welcoming Dubh Glas Distillery’s Master Distiller himself, Grant Stevely, to come mix their Noteworthy Gin in fine craft-cocktail fashion. VinAmité will also be joining us with their delicious estate wines, and Oliver’s newest food-truck, Vagabond Kitchen, will be parking their shiny slick rig here again, to supplement our new Wine Crush “picnic station” available inside the Shop daily. And also inside the Shop we’ll have Ed Dukes’ photography on display, giving us some of the scenery we’re missing out on with the current smoke in the valley.

If you haven’t been to one of our concerts, let’s paint you the picture. First, we brew beer with courageous flavour and alarming drinkability. Then, we narrow down the hordes of available musical talent until we’ve got the perfect musical groups booked. Next, we call up some friends in the wonderful world of wine and spirits to see who’s available to come pour their craft. And finally, we search out some local artists who’d be into dressing up our walls with their creations for the evening. We spend Saturday morning sprucing up the back alley area with tents, stage & sound, vibrant shade sails, and the cleanest porta-potties you’ve ever laid a cheek on. We open the gates at 6pm, the crowds settles in, music kicks off at 7pm, and echoes up and down the back alley until 9pm or so. Then folks duck into the Beer Shop for a pint, while us volunteers clean up the show as quick as possible, and then we all head to Murphy’s Pub to finish the night off in good company.

Baskets and bags will be politely searched at the entrance, just to keep out glass and bad beer. Beer off-sales will be available after the show. If you need somewhere to sleep it off for the night, Centennial RV Park and Campground is a short stumble down Fairview Road, the Lakeside Resort is a bit further down the road on Tuc-el-Nuit Lake, and there are plenty of motels and B&B’s around the region (see: www.winecapitalofcanada.com). Or you can also call the local taxi company (250-498-0022). Tickets are $15 + tax, pre-sold downstairs at the brewery’s Beer Shop & Social, and available at the gate (6pm).

This is a break-even event made possible through the energy of gracious volunteers (if you’d like to volunteer, please contact us at 778-439-2337 or info@firehallbrewery.com). We’re stoked to have you join the fun, as a volunteer or a guest, and savour the flavour!