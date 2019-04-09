Let the leadership show its stuff

BC Tree Fruits Co-operative has hired Todd McMyn as the new chief executive officer.

Ross Dwhytie is the new CFO. (below)

Both have already started in their new positions.

“We are extremely excited to welcome two solid leaders to the co-operative,” board chair Jeet Dukhia says “The board of directors went through an extensive search for the past number of months to ensure we find the right individuals who will excel in these positions on behalf of our grower members.”

There has been plenty of upheaval at the top of BC Tree Fruits during the last few years, as McMyn is the group’s third CEO since 2016.