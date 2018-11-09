Lest we forget

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97 celebrates Remembrance Day at local schools – this picture of a ceremony and musical assembly at Oliver Elementary School

Colour Guard seated with students participating in a program that involved the reading of “In Flanders Field, 100 bell ringings as this year is the One Hundredth anniversary of the end of WW1 – the war to end all wars.

“In Flanders Fields” is a war poem in the form of a rondeau, written during the First World War by Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae.

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place: and in the sky

The larks still bravely singing fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the dead: Short days ago,

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved: and now we lie

In Flanders fields!

Take up our quarrel with the foe

To you, from failing hands, we throw

The torch: be yours to hold it high

If ye break faith with us who die,

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields

Composed at the battlefront on May 3, 1915

during the second battle of Ypres, Belgium