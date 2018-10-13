Lessons taught – rocks placed in areas valued

This was the lesson – Mrs. Lablanc’s grade 5 class and Mrs. Basso’s grade 6 class went to the dry creek bed near the Welcome Inn and collected rocks.

Both classes painted them, and each student identified where they would like to drop their rock in the community. We have completed two walking trips to drop rocks in places that are valued, and Thursday we did a bus trip to drop the rocks in places that were too far to walk.

Kindness rocks have been done in a variety of communities in a variety of ways – some set it up like a geo-cash format with riddles and clues to find the rocks.

Teachers and students wanted to have the objective of identifying areas in the community that we value, and encourage others to move any rock they find to another area in the community that they treasure.

Thanks to OES and Marji Basso for her skills in communicating to kids