Leah Foreman – in Oliver – to do a job

Manager – Frank Venables Theatre.

Start date – April 1st

Background: Osoyoos High School graduate, educated at Douglas College, experience varied in event and theatre management.

A take-away:

Leah says she had been charged by senior management – the Society – to broaden the scope of involvement to all culture and ethic sectors in the South Okanagan.

To be a success everyone in the area is paying for the facility and should use it as much as possible.

All staff ..work each day to plan events, hire promoters to bring shows to the area and,,,, to fill the seats.

The foyer is a great resource for the community and should/could be used by many people and organizations when inside-the-theatre is not in use.

Many people visit Oliver…. say to staff: “I had no idea!. What a view!, What a facility”.