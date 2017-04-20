Latest update from RCMP on Oliver gun incident

File # 2017-1734

The Oliver RCMP contained an area around an Oliver residence on Wednesday evening, in attempts to locate a suspect involved in a shooting. The male suspect was not located.

On Wednesday April 19, 2017, at approximately 7:00 pm the Oliver RCMP responded to a shooting incident, after the victim had presented himself to hospital. Police determined that the incident occurred early Wednesday evening in the area of Station Street in Oliver and that the suspect and victim were known to each other. The adult male suffered a nonlife-threatening gunshot injury as a result of the encounter.

In efforts to locate the suspect, the Oliver RCMP also attended to a residence on Tulameen St., where they contained the property throughout the evening and evacuated residences in the immediate area. The possibility existed that the suspect may have been in a motorhome on the property and given that he was known to be armed, additional resources from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team were called in to assist. After securing the area and safely entering the motorhome, the male was not located. The investigation is ongoing with efforts continuing to locate the male.

The Oliver RCMP asking anyone with information as to the current whereabouts of the suspect and would like to speak to any witnesses who may observed anything suspicious in the area of Station Street early Wednesday evening. Anyone with information can contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or via Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.