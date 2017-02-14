Latest results show improvements

Tucelnuit Elementary

326/956 188/780 — 6.6 7.0

Osoyoos Elementary

478/956 265/780 — 5.9 6.6

Oliver Elementary

638/956 305/780 — 5.2 6.4

Okanagan Falls Elementary

438/956 n/a n/a 6.1 n/a

Figure at far left represents – Ranking current 2015-2016

next a five year average rating

then a figure for ranking

then a figure for a five year ranking

Source: Fraser Institute – Report card on schools

B.C.’s public elementary schools are continuing to improve, according to Fraser Institute rankings.

Out of the 61 schools to show improvement since 2011/2012, 57 of them were public schools. However, independent schools continue to outrank public schools. The average score for independent schools is eight out of 10, compared to 5.6 out of 10 for public schools.

“It is encouraging to see public schools across the province showing signs of improvement. Improving schools can show struggling schools how to help their students achieve better results,” said Peter Cowley, director of School Performance Studies at the Fraser Institute.

This year’s report ranked 956 public and independent elementary schools based on 10 academic indicators derived from the province-wide Foundation Skills Assessment (FSA) results.

Local results