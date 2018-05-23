Latest from Town of Osoyoos

The Town of Osoyoos is actively working on a plan to get residents who were evacuated during the recent flooding of Osoyoos Lake, back into their homes.

Solana Key

The water has been successfully removed from this road through Gabion Baskets and pumps. Crews are now cleaning up the area and a rapid damage assessment crew will be heading out to these properties to assess them for damage and clear them for occupancy. Please be patient during this time and only allow staff carrying proper credentials into your home. These properties remain on Evacuation Order until cleared by Town officials. It is hoped that this order will be removed before the end of this week. Fortis Gas will be working with the Town to assess the safety of turning gas back on to these properties as well.

Harbour Key and 5805, 5809, 5810, and 5812 Cottonwood

This street remains flooded and will not be assessed for re-entry of all residents until the water recedes (with the exception of two properties*). Residents are being advised they are still under Evacuation Order and if they have chosen to remain in their homes they must not use their sewer services. Some residents in the area have been experiencing sewer backup in their homes due to use of the system by their neighbours. Please be respectful of your neighbours and discontinue use. The Town will be looking at enforcement measures if residents continue to use the sewer system.

*Two properties on Harbour Key that are no longer affected by the road flooding or sewer shut off will be assessed in the next day or two. These residents will be notified by Town crews and Fortis Gas of inspections.

6404 Cottonwood and 7702 Main Street

These properties remain under Evacuation Order until further notice.

Kingfisher Drive

The one property on Kingfisher remains on Evacuation Order until further notice.