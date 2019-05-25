Late night fire destroys packinghouse south of Oliver

Location 5400 block Highway 97 east side (East2 West Fruit Packers 5405 Hwy 97)

Time: 1:15 am Saturday morning

Police, ambulance and Oliver Fire Department on scene for more than 2 hours

No disruption in traffic

No reported injuries

Some homes in the area notified by police to be aware of the fire.

ODN talked briefly to the owners of the property who responded that they did not know how the fire could be started. The packing house not operational until later in the season. A number of explosions when the fire was at its hottest point including poles and hydro transformers seen in the pictures.