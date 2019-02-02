Late Friday announcement

The Town of Oliver has hired a new Chief Financial Officer starting February 19, 2019.

As Chief Financial Officer for the Town, Kent Levang will be responsible for all fiscal and fiduciary responsibilities for the organization in conjunction with Oliver Council.

Levang states “I am excited to be joining the administrative and finance team in Oliver. I look forward to working with Oliver Council, staff and residents to ensure we are building on a solid platform and providing value added infrastructure and services for the Town”.

He is a Certified Management Accountant and holds a Management Degree from the University of Lethbridge.

He served as a financial analyst for City of Kelowna for 7 years and 3 years with Fortis BC.