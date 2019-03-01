Larson asks Osoyoos to support park referendum

By ROY WOOD

MLA Linda Larson has asked Osoyoos town council to follow Oliver’s lead and urge the federal government to hold a regional referendum on the national park reserve question.

Oliver council, in a narrow 3-2 vote, on Monday passed this resolution:

“That Council direct staff to prepare a letter requesting the Federal Government to undertake a referendum in the South Okanagan-Similkameen area on the creation of the National Park Reserve.”

In a letter to be presented council on Monday, Larson wrote: “My office has been deluged with phone calls and emails and I have been approached by many constituents asking for a referendum. A recent poll of residents in Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos and Cawston released in January showed 76 per cent of people are in support of a referendum on the issue.

“As MLA for the Boundary-Similkameen representing our mutual constituents in the Legislative Assembly of BC, I am writing to ask your Mayor and Council to also request the Federal Government and Parks Canada hold a referendum during the next Federal Election in October of 2019. I strongly feel that it is in the best interests of the people that reside in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.”

Larson has been an outspoken opponent of the idea of a national park reserve in the South Okanagan.