Large tax grant increase “asked for” by Oliver’s Tourist management group

The Town of Oliver (Town) and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (Area C) have an agreement with Oliver Tourism Association (OTA) to have local tourism association provide Visitor Information and Tourism Initiatives from the former CPR station building.

The OTA also provides management services for the Oliver Visitor Information Centre. The attached agreement outlines how OTA was to use the fees and the expectations of the funding partners for the operation of the Information Centre. The annual fee under this contract is provided through a “Basic Fee” of $28,000 which is funded solely by the Town of Oliver and a “Joint Service Fee” funds the other $28,000 through RDOS Bylaw 1978, 2000. Currently the Town of Oliver funds $43,926 and Area C funds $12,074 of the $56,000.

The contract is set to expire at the end of 2019 and OTA has approached the funding partners to request consideration of an increase in funding to meet the OTA Mission and Vision for Oliver Tourism Association.

OTA has provided the following justification for the increased funding request:

“Since its inception in 2011, the Oliver Tourism Association has worked to provide Visitor Information services to promote tourism in Oliver and Area C in order to bring more visitors to the area, support local businesses, and encourage return visits and even relocation. We have done this as a volunteer-working board of directors and minimal paid staff with the financial support of the Town of Oliver and the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS). In accordance with the Fee for Service Agreement, our focus has been to: • Operate the Oliver Visitor Centre • Manage the website (winecapitalofcanada.com) • Design/publish/distribute the Oliver Experience Guide • In the past three years we have also assumed full responsibility of managing/executing the region’s signature event, the Festival of the Grape.

The local tourism Association also says:

” Our current financial picture does not allow for us to address the above initiatives in earnest. Currently we could implement no more than one new item per year, primarily because we need to have an employee dedicating their time to these initiatives in addition to the Visitor Centre Coordinator and the volunteers who manage the association. Some of the initiatives listed above could prove as ways to increase the bottom line of the organization on an annual basis.” OTA are asking to have an increase in the financial support either through a multi-year Fee for Service Agreement or with shorter term funding to execute some of their initiatives. OTA is requesting the funding partners to consider an increase to the annual fee for service of 20% to $67,200 per year. OTA would also like to request a one time grant of $15,000 in 2020 to bring the total request to $82,200. “