Large items – Spring cleanup

Large Item Collection Coming in April

For residents in the rural RDOS, Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos and Keremeos areas, annual large item collection is coming in April.

From April 17th to 20th all other areas, including Oliver, Osoyoos and Electoral Areas ‘A’, ‘C’, ‘D’, ‘E’ and ‘F’ will have large item collection on their regular collection day.

Materials collected are limited to furniture, fridges, freezers, large household appliances and mattresses. In the Town of Osoyoos no items containing Freon or electronic items are collected. All items should be out at the side of the road by 7:00 am on the day of garbage collection.

Items that will not be collected include renovation or plumbing waste such as toilets, water tanks, carpet, heat pumps, furnaces, plumbing and doors.

Residents are asked to take electronics and small appliances such as TVs or computer monitors to the Bottle Depots in Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos or the Campbell Mountain, Oliver or Keremeos Landfills for free recyclin