Large construction project starts in Osoyoos

Kingfisher and 89th Street intersection, site of the town’s new multi-million-dollar sewage lift station.

Council approved a $4.6-million contract with Cumming Construction to replace the facility, which is responsible for getting about 95 per cent of the town’s raw sewage up to the treatment facility near the Osoyoos Golf Club.

The contract includes three pumps even though only two used at one time. Two massive holding tanks now in the ground.

A series of sewage treatment lagoons are situated on the West Bench between the golf course and the high school. The sewage is pumped to the lagoon system from a station near Legion Beach.

Once it has gone through the treatment process, much of the effluent water is used to irrigate the golf course, the high school playing field and the Desert Park race track infield.

According to a report to council earlier this year, the new station will include a system for screening non-biodegradable solids before the waste is pumped to the treatment lagoons near the golf course.

The screened-out solids will be picked up by truck once a week or so. The system is designed to minimize odours.

Source: files from Roy Wood