Ladies – 3 local woman take to government leadership

The South Okanagan now has strong representation at the Southern Interior Local Government Association, with three area officials elected to the organization’s board.

RDOS board chair Karla Kozakevich has been elected first vice-president while Summerland mayor Toni Boot is second vice-president. Penticton councillor Judy Sentes was also elected director at large.

The SILGA board consists of 11 members from the group’s member governments consisting of 37 cities, towns, villages, districts and six regional districts in South Central British Columbia representing more than 500,000 citizens.

“The SILGA executive board serves as an important voice for the region,” says RDOS board chair Karla Kozakevich “Resolutions brought forward to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) conference each year, are often debated and endorsed by the SILGA membership.”