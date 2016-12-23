Knights say thanks

The Knights of Columbus would like to thank everyone that donated cash or food towards this years Christmas hampers. We were able to feed over 215 families, and without our business and community response, many would have gone hungry. We would also like to thank all the volunteers that made this project a success, without your help this would not have been possible
Wishing everyone Happy Holidays and God Bless.
The Knights of Columbus (Oliver)
Comments
Maureen Doerr says
Great job by a great group