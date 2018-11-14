Knights of Columbus – Christmas Hamper and Toys for Kids drive

We are officially in launch mode for the Christmas Hampers for 2018

The Knights of Columbus have distributed collection boxes at the following retail locations:

Buy-Low Foods

No Frills

Shoppers Drug Mart

Dollarama

Oliver Chronicle

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #97

Fire Hall Bistro and Fire Hall Brewery and Pub – down stairs

The Bargain Store (TBS) will launch their Toy Donation Sale starting this Saturday November 17th (see picture at right)

For the next three weeks they will be working on this project for supplying toys for the Christmas Hampers.