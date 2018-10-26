Kiwanis – working for the community

Tuesday

The Kiwanis Club of Oliver came through for Oliver youth in a big way this week presenting a cheque for $10,000 – a contribution towards a Small Wheels Playground Project in Lion’s Park

Oscar and Daniel, 2 members of the SOSS Skateboard Club attend the Tuesday luncheon at the Community Hall to talk to members and talk about what the new park would mean to them and accept the donation.

Representing Oliver Parks and Rec was Carol Sheridan. Plans are well underway for construction to begin as soon as more funds become available.