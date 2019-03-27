Kids Matter Foundation

big bigger Bigger. Large NHL Alumni events to arrive soon in South Okanagan – Osoyoos and Penticton.

Established by Primeau Properties in Osoyoos. The key focus of the Foundation is children and giving back to the youth living in the local community. We support youth in the areas of education, music, sports and health, which includes both physical and mental health.

The biggest NHL Alumni event to hit the Okanagan in years is weeks away and organizers are busy making sure the South Okanagan Pics & Sticks Charity Event comes off without a hitch. If you’re looking for tickets to the charity hockey event or want to play alongside hockey greats on the links and listen to Canadian country music stars, you’d better get busy as well:

● Tickets to the charity hockey game — at just $16 each — can be purchased at a local participating business, through minor hockey teams

● There are sponsorship opportunities available for South Okanagan businesses and organizations. Becoming a sponsor gives you and your organization tickets to the hockey game, access to spots in the charity golf tournament and seats at the banquet

dinner and concert featuring Canadian country music stars Gord Bamford, Dallas Smith, Aaron Pritchett and Chad Brownlee.

● There are spots available for local business people and individuals to play in the charity hockey game. Be sure to check out the sponsorship packages for this opportunity.

Hosted by Canadian country music star Gord Bamford and Edmonton Oilers Alumni and former NHL player Kevin Primeau, now an Osoyoos realtor, the May 15-16 event will give fans the opportunity to play alongside NHL alumni like Glenn Anderson, Chris Joseph, Marty McSorley, Ron Low and country music’s Dallas Smith, Aaron Pritchett and Chad Brownlee — on the ice and on the golf course.

The event encompasses the whole South Okanagan, with much of the festivities to be held at Spirit Ridge at Nk’Mip — including a golf tournament, banquet and concert featuring the country music stars — golfing at the Sonora Dunes Golf Course and the charity hockey game slated for the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

Proceeds raised will be returned to the South Okanagan community through local efforts undertaken by several other provincial and national charities, among them Spirit of the Game, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, Make A Wish BC & Yukon and Basics for Babies.

South Okanagan Minor Hockey is also benefitting. Teams from Osoyoos to West Kelowna are selling tickets to the event — and raising money for their programs by earning $6 for each ticket sold.

One of the teams selling tickets will be invited to participate in the charity hockey game. Local minor hockey will also benefit with scholarships awarded to local youth. These scholarships will be in honor of the families who were impacted by the Humboldt tragedy.

Pix Source: Government of Canada