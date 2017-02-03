Kenny McLean inducted (flashback)

2017 Vancouver Sun runs a history piece on Kenny

Kenny McLean

Saddle Bronc Rider

Inducted 2013

Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame

Considered by many to be the greatest Canadian rodeo cowboy of all time, Kenny McLean, an Okanagan Indian had a career distinguished by its volume, versatility and singular consistency. The PRCA Rookie of the Year in 1961, McLean won the saddle bronc riding world championship a year later and went on to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo a total of nine times (1961-65, 1967-69, 1971).

Kenny McLean was born May 17, 1939 in Penticton and resided in Okanagan Falls. He started breaking colts for his dad when he was just 12 years old and went on to rodeo competitions at the age of 17. He won 14 Canadian Championships and in 1962 was the World Saddle Bronc Champion He was inducted into the Canadian Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame and was the only rodeo cowboy to be inducted in the BC Sports Hall of Fame. He also receive Canada’s’ highest honor, the Order of Canada, again the only cowboy to receive such an honor. During his life he sponsored and ran rodeo schools, particularly for the young, training many future champions and many champions returned time after time to improve their skills at the sport. He encouraged young competitor’s right up until he passed away on July 13, 2002.

Kenny McLean photo compliments of “Okanagan Archive Trust Society