Kelowna homicide victim identified

Mounties Identify Kelowna Homicide Victim

RCMP are now able to confirm the identity of the body found inside the home destroyed by fire in the 900 block of Stockwell Avenue on April 1st, 2017.

The male body found inside the burning home has been identified as Michael Madsen, a 23-year-old Kelowna resident who lived at that house with other males at the time. The circumstances of Michael Madsen’s death are being treated as a homicide.

Police asking the public for information in relation to any contact person(s) may have had with Michael Madsen on Friday, March 31, 2017 and/or on the night of March 31, 2017 to April 1, 2017. Michael Madsen was associated to a 1993 white Chevy Cavalier.

The investigation revealed that Michael Madsen’s homicide was related to the drug trade and the organized crime element and therefore, the RCMP would like to remind the public about the dangers linked to Organized Crime activities and any associations to individuals affiliated to the drug trade.

Anyone with any information, that hasn’t yet spoken to investigators is urged to contact Cpl. Judith BERTRAND of the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at 250-470-6327. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.