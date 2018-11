Saturday December 1 – CWL craft sale

Sunday December 2 – Sunkeya Alpacas Open House – Willowbrook 11 am to 4pm

Saturday December 8 – Breakfast with Santa 9 to 11:30 am Oliver Community Hall

Saturday December 8 – Sage Valley Voices Concert Oliver United Church 7pm

Sunday December 9 – same as above 2:30 pm

Sunday December 16 – Oliver Christmas Dinner – Oliver Community Hall 4:30 to 6:30 pm

Saturday December 22 – Winter Wonderland on Ice – Oliver Arena 6 to 8 pm