Keep fit with Kandice Davidson

Have you been affected by the flooding? If you have, that is just one good reason to be in good physical condition. If you needed to fill, load, haul & stack sandbags without help, would you be able to do it by yourself? Would you be able to help in any way? How awful it would be if there was no one available to do what you aren’t able to do. It would be unimaginable to think that one might have to sit there & watch their house fill up with water while feeling helpless. What a disaster that would be, especially if it could have been avoided. But if you can’t do it, hopefully you have strong, energetic friends or neighbors who can. Then there’s the clean up. What about other things in life? We never know when we may need to jump into action to save our own life or the life of another.

There’s so many reasons to be able to move well and move often. The majority of us have at least some of these responsibilities…

* a house that needs cleaning.

* a yard that needs tending to.

* dogs that need walking.

* to bring groceries & other items home from the store.

* to bend over to tie shoes.

* to climb a flight of stairs.

* children/grandchildren that need to be picked up.

* to get down to the floor & then back up.

* to walk…

And many, many more things. So many every day things that need to be done! Is there a person/people to hire to do all these things for us? Can we afford to have a person/people do all these things? Do we really want others doing all these things for us? A wiser investment would be putting our time& money into ourselves. Self improvement :) Neglecting our health won’t only make us bankrupt, it will deplete our abilities and energy which may lead to mental breakdown also. We can’t afford to neglect our health. We want to be able to do all the things that need doing ourselves.

Some people may view exercise as something to do in order to look a certain way or to show off. Vanity is of no real value. What a terrible outlook to have towards exercise or moving well and moving often. Being physically active every day should be viewed as being strong, able & feeling good. Being able to do the things we want to do& need to do. Helping ourselves and helping others.

Oliver Parks and Recreation is having a Move for Health Day in the community park on Saturday, May 13th from 10:00 to 4:00. There will be a variety of classes that you can try for FREE! Check out the schedule. Don’t be shy, come out & try something, or try them all! There is something for everyone.

I hope none of your homes or property have been or will be damaged by flooding.

Practice makes Permanent. Move more to feel better.

For more info or if you have questions, feel free to email me.

kettlebellkandice@gmail.com