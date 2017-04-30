Keep fit with Kandice Davidson

I don’t have time, I’m too tired, I hurt too much to exercise. These are some of the most common excuses. You don’t need much time. Regular exercise will increase your energy level. Regular exercise will also relieve some of your pain issues. Is not exercising improving your situation? Didn’t think so. The more often you move, the better you will feel. Guaranteed! When you’ve been sitting for an extended period of time, do you not find it difficult to get up because you are so stiff& sore? Having regular movement breaks in between sitting sessions will solve that problem.

If you’re using time as an excuse, it is most likely that you aren’t making the time. The average person spends time each day watching tv or being in front of the computer. A lot of that time is wasted time for most people, especially tv watching. This not enough time problem can be easily solved, it’s an easy fix. Exchange some tv/computer time for your health & well-being. You’ll be glad you did!

If you’re using being too tired as an excuse, ask yourself why are you so tired? Even people who deal with chronic fatigue are able to exercise. You will find that regular exercise will increase your energy level. It might not be the solution to resolving your chronic fatigue alone but it will improve your stamina. Try it & see for yourself!

If you are using pain as an excuse not to exercise, is your pain chronic or from a recent injury? If you are dealing with chronic pain, exercise is beneficial. You may need to avoid strenuous exercise on that specific body part for the day or week but overall, exercise will help. You may start to notice that your range of motion begins to improve. You may see that the more you move, the better you feel.

If moms who work full-time while raising young kids & older ones in their eighties with chronic health& pain issues can make exercise a part of their daily routine, I’m sure you can too.

The more time we spend sitting & being inactive, the sooner we will get to the grave. A harsh reality. The saying ‘use it or lose it’ is true. You will find that regular exercise will help you to think clearer, maintain a healthy weight or even lose fat, gain muscle& build confidence.

What do you say? Are you going to make your health a priority by moving that body? Start today! You won’t regret it.

Practice makes Permanent. Move more to feel better.

For more info or if you have questions, feel free to email me.

kettlebellkandice@gmail.com